Problem 31
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal pyramidal geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom (A)?
Problem 32
A molecule with the formula AB3 has a trigonal planar geometry. How many electron groups are on the central atom?
Problem 34c
For each molecular geometry, list the number of total electron groups, the number of bonding groups, and the number of lone pairs on the central atom. (c)
Problem 35
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
Problem 36
Determine the electron geometry, molecular geometry, and idealized bond angles for each molecule. In which cases do you expect deviations from the idealized bond angle? a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
Problem 37
Which species has the smaller bond angle, H3O+ or H2O? Explain.
Problem 38
Which species has the smaller bond angle, ClO4- or ClO3- ? Explain.
Problem 39c
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. IF2-
Problem 39d
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IBr4-
Problem 40b
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. b. SCl6
Problem 40c
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. c. PF5
Problem 40d
Determine the molecular geometry and sketch each molecule or ion, using the bond conventions shown in 'Representing Molecular Geometries on Paper' in Section 10.4. d. IF4+
Problem 41
Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and draw each molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) a. C2H2 (skeletal structure HCCH) b. C2H4 (skeletal structure H2CCH2) c. C2H6 (skeletal structure H3CCH3)
Problem 42a
Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. a. N2
Problem 42b
Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. b. N2H2 (skeletal structure HNNH)
Problem 42c
Determine the molecular geometry about each interior atom and sketch each molecule. c. N2H4 (skeletal structure H2NNH2)
Problem 44
Each ball-and-stick model shows the electron and molecular geometry of a generic molecule. Explain what is wrong with each molecular geometry and provide the correct molecular geometry, given the number of lone pairs and bonding groups on the central atom. (c)
Problem 45b
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH3OCH3 (H3COCH3)
Problem 45c
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) c. H2O2 (HOOH)
Problem 46b
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) b. CH3CO2CH3 (H3CCOOCH3 One O atom attached to 2nd C atom; the other O atom is bonded to the 2nd and 3rd C atom)
Problem 46c
Determine the geometry about each interior atom in each molecule and sketch the molecule. (Skeletal structure is indicated in parentheses.) c. NH2CO2H (H2NCOOH both O atoms attached to C)
Problem 47
Explain why CO2 and CCl4 are both nonpolar even though they contain polar bonds.
Problem 48
CH3F is a polar molecule, even though the tetrahedral geometry often leads to nonpolar molecules. Explain.
Problem 49
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 35 is polar or nonpolar. a. PF3 b. SBr2 c. CHCl3 d. CS2
Problem 50
Determine whether each molecule in Exercise 36 is polar or nonpolar. a. CF4 b. NF3 c. OF2 d. H2S
Problem 51b
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. b. SCl4
Problem 51c
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. c. BrCl5
Problem 52
Determine whether each molecule is polar or nonpolar. a. SiCl4 b. CF2Cl2 c. SeF6 d. IF5
Problem 53a
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? a. Be 2s2
Problem 53b
The valence electron configurations of several atoms are shown here. How many bonds can each atom make without hybridization? b. P 3s23p3
