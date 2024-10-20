Problem 3.65b
How many molecules are in each sample? b. 389 g CBr4
Problem 3.86
How many bromine atoms are present in 35.2 g of CH2Br2?
Problem 3.91
The elemental mass percent composition of ibuprofen (a nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drug [NSAID]) is 75.69% C, 8.80% H, and 15.51% O. Determine the empirical formula of ibuprofen.
Problem 10
How many atoms are specified by each of these prefixes: mono-, di-, tri-, tetra-, penta-, hexa-?
Problem 24a
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. a. Ca(NO2)2
Problem 24b
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. b. CuSO4
Problem 24c
Determine the number of each type of atom in each formula. c. Al(NO3)3
Problem 26a
Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (a)
Problem 26c
Write a chemical formula for each molecular model. (See Appendix IIA for color codes.) (c)
Problem 27
Classify each element as atomic or molecular. a. neon b. fluorine c. potassium d. nitrogen
Problem 29
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CO2 b. NiCl2 c. Nal d. PCl3
Problem 30
Classify each compound as ionic or molecular. a. CF2Cl2 b. CCl4 c. PtO2 d. SO3
Problem 31a
Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Problem 32
Based on the molecular views, classify each substance as an atomic element, a molecular element, an ionic compound, or a molecular compound.
Problem 34
Write a formula for the ionic compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. silver and chlorine b. sodium and sulfur c. aluminum and sulfur d. potassium and chlorine
Problem 36
Write a formula for the compound that forms between potassium and each polyatomic ion. a. carbonate b. phosphate c. hydrogen phosphate d. acetate
Problem 37c
Name each ionic compound. c. Na2O
Problem 38a
Name each ionic compound. a. SnCl4
Problem 41b
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. b. Mg(C2H3O2)2
Problem 42a
Name each ionic compound containing a polyatomic ion. a. Ba(OH)2
Problem 43c
Write the formula for each ionic compound. c. silver nitrate
Problem 43f
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. potassium hydrogen carbonate
Problem 44a
Write the formula for each ionic compound. a. copper(II) chloride
Problem 44b
Write the formula for each ionic compound. b. copper(I) iodate
Problem 44d
Write the formula for each ionic compound. d. calcium fluoride
Problem 44f
Write the formula for each ionic compound. f. iron(II) phosphate
Problem 45c
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. c. Mg(BrO3)2 # 6 H2O
Problem 46a
Write the name from the formula or the formula from the name for each hydrated ionic compound. a. cobalt(II) phosphate octahydrate
Problem 47
Name each molecular compound. a. CO b. NI3 c. SiCl4 d. N4Se4
Problem 48a
Name each molecular compound. a. SO3
Ch.3 - Molecules and Compounds
Back