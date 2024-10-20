Problem 52-
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. c. H2SO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 21a
Calculate the molarity of each solution. a. 3.25 mol of LiCl in 2.78 L solution
Problem 21c
Calculate the molarity of each solution. c. 32.4 mg NaCl in 122.4 mL of solution
Problem 24a
what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? a. 0.200 M NaCl
Problem 24b
What is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? b. 0.150 M SrCl2
Problem 24c
what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? c. 0.100 M AlCl3
Problem 25a
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? a. 0.556 L of a 2.3 M KCl solution
Problem 25b
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? b. 1.8 L of a 0.85 M KCl solution
Problem 25c
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution
Problem 26a
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol
Problem 26b
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol
Problem 26c
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? c. 1.2⨉10-2 mol ethanol
Problem 27
A laboratory procedure calls for making 400.0 mL of a 1.1 M NaNO3 solution. What mass of NaNO3 (in g) is needed?
Problem 28
A chemist wants to make 5.5 L of a 0.300 M CaCl2 solution. What mass of CaCl2 (in g) should the chemist use?
Problem 29
If 123 mL of a 1.1 M glucose solution is diluted to 500.0 mL, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
Problem 30
If 3.5 L of a 4.8 M SrCl2 solution is diluted to 45 L, what is the molarity of the diluted solution?
Problem 31
To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?
Problem 32
What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2(g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)
Problem 34
Consider the reaction: Li2S(aq) + Co(NO3)2(aq) → 2 LiNO3(aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li2S solution is required to completely react with 125 mL of 0.150 M Co(NO3)2?
Problem 36
What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)
Problem 37c
A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.
Problem 38
A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.
Problem 39
For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6
Problem 40
Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. MgBr2 b. C12H22O11 c. Na2CO3 d. KOH
Problem 41
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S
Problem 42
Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4
Problem 43a
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. LiI(aq) + BaS(aq)
Problem 43b
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' b. KCl(aq) + CaS(aq) →
Problem 43c
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. CrBr2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) →
Problem 44a
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. NaNO3(aq) + KCl(aq) →
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Back