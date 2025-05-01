Exact Mass vs. Atomic Mass

Exact mass refers to the precise mass of a specific isotope, calculated based on the number of protons and neutrons it contains. In contrast, atomic mass is an average that incorporates the relative abundances of all isotopes. Since the atomic mass of copper is an average, it is unlikely that any isotope will have an exact mass of 63.546 amu, as isotopes will have whole number masses that differ slightly from this average.