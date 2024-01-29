Chapter 3, Problem 122

A hydrate of copper(II) chloride has the following formula: CuCl2 # x H2O. The water in a 3.41-g sample of the hydrate is driven off by heating. The remaining sample has a mass of 2.69 g. Find the number of waters of hydration (x) in the hydrate.

