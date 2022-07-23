Chapter 6, Problem 100

A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 85.63% C and 14.37% H by mass. The mass of 258 mL of the gas, measured at STP, was 0.646 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?

