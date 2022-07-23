Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 40
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 40

Classify each compound as a strong electrolyte or nonelectrolyte. a. MgBr2 b. C12H22O11 c. Na2CO3 d. KOH

Verified Solution
Video duration:
2m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone. So as classify each as either a non electrolyte. For a strong electrolyte we call that strong electrolytes. Break up into ions completely. And non electrolytes do not break up into ions at all. Server Casio nitrate is going to associate And it's gonna be CA two plus Plus, you know 3 -. Since we have two nitrate over here we need to put it to in front of you know three. calcium nitrate is a nitrate salt. So that's going to dissociate completely and it's going to be a strong electrolyte first. sodium hydroxide. It's going to break up into an A. Plus and O. H. Minus. And there's a group one hydroxide that's going to completely disassociate. And it's gonna be a strong electrolyte And for c. six H. 1206. It's also known as sugar and this cannot associate at all. So this is gonna be a non electrolyte. Infra sodium bromine is going to associate into N. A. Class. Let's be R minus. And there's a group one salt that's going to completely disassociate and it's gonna be a strong electrolyte. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.

3560
views
Textbook Question

A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.

4877
views
4
rank
1
comments
Textbook Question

For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6

1986
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S

1028
views
Textbook Question

Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgI b. Cu3(PO4)2 c. CoCO3 d. K3PO4

1636
views
Textbook Question

Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. LiI(aq) + BaS(aq)

1090
views
1
rank