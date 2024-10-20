Problem 44d
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. NH4Cl(aq) + AgNO3(aq) →
Problem 45a
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. potassium carbonate and lead(II) nitrate
Problem 45c
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. copper(II) nitrate and magnesium sulfide
Problem 46
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. sodium chloride and lead(II) acetate b. potassium sulfate and strontium iodide c. cesium chloride and calcium sulfide d. chromium(III) nitrate and sodium phosphate
Problem 47a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. HCl(aq) + LiOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + LiCl(aq)
Problem 47b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. CaS(aq) + CuCl2(aq) → CuS(s) + CaCl2(aq)
Problem 47c
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. c. NaOH(aq) + HC2H3O2(aq) → H2O(l ) + NaC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 47d
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. Na3PO4(aq) + NiCl2(aq) → Ni3(PO4)2(s) + NaCl(aq)
Problem 48a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. K2SO4(aq) + CaI2(aq) → CaSO4(s) + KI(aq)
Problem 48b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. b. NH4Cl(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) + NaCl(aq)
Problem 48d
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. HC2H3O2(aq) + K2CO3(aq)¡ H2O(l ) + CO2( g) + KC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 49
Mercury(I) ions (Hg22+) can be removed from solution by precipitation with Cl- Suppose that a solution contains aqueous Hg2(NO3)2. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous Hg2(NO3)2 with aqueous sodium chloride to form solid Hg2Cl2 and aqueous sodium nitrate.
Problem 50
Lead(II) ions can be removed from solution by precipitation with sulfate ions. Suppose that a solution contains lead(II) nitrate. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous lead(II) nitrate with aqueous potassium sulfate to form solid lead(II) sulfate and aqueous potassium nitrate.
Problem 51
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrobromic acid and potassium hydroxide.
Problem 52
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between nitric acid and calcium hydroxide.
Problem 54
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. b. HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡
Problem 56a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. a. HI(aq) + RbOH(aq)¡
Problem 56b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 57
A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 22.62 mL of 0.2000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)
Problem 58
A 30.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.100 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 26.38 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)
Problem 59
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 59c
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. c. HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq)¡
Problem 60a
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. a. HNO3(aq) + Na2SO3(aq)¡
Problem 61
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Ag, Ca2+, BaO, H2S, NO3-, CrO42-
Problem 62
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Cl2, Fe3+, CuCl2, CH4, Cr2O720, HSO4-
Problem 63a
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO
Problem 63b
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3
Problem 63c
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3
Problem 64
What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-
Problem 65a
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
