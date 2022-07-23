Skip to main content
Chapter 5, Problem 41

Determine whether each compound is soluble or insoluble. If the compound is soluble, list the ions present in solution. a. AgNO3 b. Pb(C2H3O2)2 c. KNO3 d. (NH4)2S

Hi everyone were asked whether the given compound is soluble insoluble in water. Were asked to identify the existing ions in the solution when applicable. Start for sodium nitrate. This is gonna be soluble because nitrates are soluble and this is going to disassociate into an A. Plus and N. 03 minus the ions present is in A plus In n. 0. Australian sulfide. This is soluble because sulfides are insoluble. Except for a few exceptions and S. R. Two plus is an exception astronomy. Um sulfide and associate S. r. two plus & S. 2 -. So the ions present And we s. r. two plus & S. two for onto acetate. It's gonna be soluble because acetate are soluble that's gonna disassociate into f. e. two plus and C two H three oh two minus the ions present. It's f. E two plus C two H -. And for thallium nitrate this is also going to be soluble because nitrates are soluble and this is going to associate it's A. T. I. Plus Plus n. 0. 3 minus in the ions present gonna be T. I. Plus And n. 0. 3 minus. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
