Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 26a
Chapter 5, Problem 26a

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol

Hi everyone. So here we are asked to determine the volume of 2.45 molar acetone that contains 56.7 moles of acetone. All that clarity. It was the most of the salute learn by leaders of the solution. So in this case we're gonna have 2.45 Mueller. It's a 56 0.7 moles and we're looking for the vine, which is going to be X. So now we can multiply 2.45 smaller times X. It was 56 like seven moles. And now to solve for X, we can divide both sides By 2.45 moller For X. We're gonna get 23 one leaders, which is beat. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
