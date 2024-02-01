Skip to main content
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
Chapter 5, Problem 36

What is the molarity of ZnCl2 that forms when 25.0 g of zinc completely reacts with CuCl2 according to the following reaction? Assume a final volume of 275 mL. Zn(s) + CuCl2(aq) → ZnCl2(aq) + Cu(s)

Hello everyone. Today we have a phone problem. What is the molarity of zinc chloride that forms when 25 g of zinc completely reacts with copper chloride according to the following reaction, assume a final volume of 275 mL. So first, we want to start with our given which was 25 g of zinc. Let me want to do a couple of conversions. The first is we want to do a molar mass conversion, which if we look at the periodic table, we can state that one mole of zinc is equal or equivalent to 65.39 g of zinc. From there, we want to perform a multiple ratio to get from moles of zinc to moles of zinc chloride. And so if we look at our equation, we see that we used one mole of zinc to create or to produce one mole of zinc chloride. We then like in our unit. So far, we can cancel out grams of zinc and moles of zinc. So recall that molar mass is the grams over moles or moles over grams. So what we can do is we can multiply one final our molarity is what we need to solve for is going to be moles over liters. So we can multiply by our 275. But we can say that we have our 1/2 75 mL can be multiplied. Brother Rachel, that 1 mL is equal to 10 to the negative third liters. When those units cancel, we are left with 1.39 molar molars of zinc chloride. And with that, we're gonna conclude our answer c overall, I hope it helped. And until next time.
To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?

What is the minimum amount of 6.0 M H2SO4 necessary to produce 25.0 g of H2(g) according to the reaction between aluminum and sulfuric acid? 2 Al(s) + 3 H2SO4(aq) → Al2(SO4)3(aq) + 3 H2(g)

Consider the reaction: Li2S(aq) + Co(NO3)2(aq) → 2 LiNO3(aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li2S solution is required to completely react with 125 mL of 0.150 M Co(NO3)2?

A 25.0-mL sample of a 1.20 M potassium chloride solution is mixed with 15.0 mL of a 0.900 M lead(II) nitrate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: 2 KCl(aq) + Pb(NO3)2(aq) → PbCl2(s) + 2 KNO3(aq) The solid PbCl2 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 2.45 g. Determine the the percent yield.

A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K2SO4(aq) + Pb(C2H3O2)2(aq) → 2 KC2H3O2(aq) + PbSO4(s) The solid PbSO4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.

For each compound (all water soluble), would you expect the resulting aqueous solution to conduct electrical current? a. CsCl b. CH3OH c. Ca(NO2)2 d. C6H12O6

