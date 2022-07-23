Textbook Question
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? b. 1.8 L of a 0.85 M KCl solution
How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol
What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? c. 1.2⨉10-2 mol ethanol
A laboratory procedure calls for making 400.0 mL of a 1.1 M NaNO3 solution. What mass of NaNO3 (in g) is needed?
A chemist wants to make 5.5 L of a 0.300 M CaCl2 solution. What mass of CaCl2 (in g) should the chemist use?