Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 5th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 25a
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 25a

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? a. 0.556 L of a 2.3 M KCl solution

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone to hear as catholic, the most Australian nitride And 17 L of 0.02 molars of strontium nitrate solution. We call that polarity. It was mouse of solute by leaders of solution 0.02 Molin. We're looking for the number of moles so we can call this X. And then you have 17 liters of solution. If you multiply 0.02 smaller time 17 leaders and software X, we're gonna get X Equals 0.34 balls. Thanks for watching my video. And I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? a. 0.200 M NaCl

2476
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

What is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? b. 0.150 M SrCl2

1257
views
Textbook Question

what is the molarity of Cl- in each solution? c. 0.100 M AlCl3

738
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? b. 1.8 L of a 0.85 M KCl solution

610
views
Textbook Question

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution

496
views
Textbook Question

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol

1490
views