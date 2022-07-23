Textbook Question
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (1.128x105) / (2.7x102)
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. a. 0.004 + 0.09879 b. 1239.3 + 9.73 + 3.42 c. 2.4 - 1.777
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. 532 + 7.3 - 48.523
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. c. (9443 + 45 - 9.9) × 8.1 × 106
Calculate to the correct number of significant figures. d. (3.14 × 2.4367) - 2.34
A flask containing 23.21 mL of a liquid weighs 146.3 g with the liquid in the flask and 131.8 g when empty. Calculate the density of the liquid in g>mL to the correct number of significant digits.