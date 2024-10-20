Problem 22
Which of the transition elements in the first transition series have anomalous electron configurations?
Problem 39
Write the full electron configuration for each element. . P b. F c. Ca d. Ar
Problem 41
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. N b. F c. Mg d. Al
Problem 42a
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. a. S
Problem 42b
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. b. Ca
Problem 42c
Write the full orbital diagram for each element. c. Ne
Problem 43b
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. b. As
Problem 43c
Use the periodic table to write an electron configuration for each element. Represent core electrons with the symbol of the previous noble gas in brackets. c. Nb
Problem 44d
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. d. [Kr] 5s2
Problem 45b
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. b. [Ar] 4s23d104p5
Problem 45d
Use the periodic table to determine the element corresponding to each electron configuration. d. [Kr] 5s24d105p3
Problem 47a
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. a. the number of 2s electrons in Li
Problem 47b
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cu
Problem 47c
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity. c. the number of 4p electrons in Br
Problem 48
Use the periodic table to determine each quantity.
b. the number of 3d electrons in Cr
Problem 49a
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: a. two 3d electrons
Problem 49b
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. three 4p electrons
Problem 49c
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3d electrons
Problem 49d
Name an element in the fourth period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. full s and p sublevels
Problem 50a
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two 3s electrons and one 3p electron
Problem 50b
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: b. five 3p electrons
Problem 50c
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: c. four 3p electrons
Problem 50d
Name an element in the third period (row) of the periodic table with the following: d. two valence electrons
Problem 51b
Determine the number of valence electrons in an atom of each element. b. Sr
Problem 52
Determine the number of valence electrons in each element. a. Cl b. In c. C d. As
Problem 53a
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive metal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 53b
Which outer electron configuration would you expect to belong to a reactive nonmetal? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 54a
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a noble gas? a. ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 54b
Which outer electron configurations would you expect to belong to a metalloid? ns2 b. ns2np6 c. ns2np5 d. ns2np2
Problem 55
According to Coulomb's law, which pair of charged particles has the lowest potential energy? a. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 2+ charge b. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 150 pm from a particle with a 1+ charge c. a particle with a 1- charge separated by 100 pm from a particle with a 3+ charge
Ch.9 - Periodic Properties of the Elements
