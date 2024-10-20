Problem 44

Which statements are inconsistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. Since electrons are smaller than protons, and since a hydrogen atom contains only one proton and one electron, it must follow that the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly due to the proton. b. A nitrogen atom has 7 protons in its nucleus and 7 electrons outside of its nucleus. c. A phosphorus atom has 15 protons in its nucleus and 150 electrons outside of its nucleus. d. The majority of the mass of a fluorine atom is due to its 9 electrons.