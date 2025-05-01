Textbook Question
Classify each of the following as a component of a silicate ceramic, an oxide ceramic, or a nonoxide ceramic. a. B4C
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Classify each of the following as a component of a silicate ceramic, an oxide ceramic, or a nonoxide ceramic. a. B4C
Which solid would you expect to have the largest band gap? a. As(s) b. Sb(s) c. Bi(s)
Identify the structure of each of the two unit cells shown in Problem 52 as the rock salt structure, zinc blende structure, fluorite structure, antifluorite structure, or none of these.
Which solid would you expect to have little or no band gap? a. Cu(s) b. Si(s) c. As(s)
Classify each of the following as a component of a silicate ceramic, an oxide ceramic, or a nonoxide ceramic. b. Mg2SiO4