When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. a. Is the dissolution of lithium iodide endothermic or exothermic?
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. c. Sketch a qualitative energy diagram similar to Figure 13.7 for the dissolution of LiI.
Verified video answer for a similar problem:
Key Concepts
Dissolution Process
Exothermic Reactions
Energy Diagrams
Use the data to calculate the heats of hydration of lithium chloride and sodium chloride. Which of the two cations, lithium or sodium, has stronger ion–dipole interactions with water? Why?
For each compound, would you expect greater solubility in water or in hexane? Indicate the kinds of intermolecular forces that would occur between the solute and the solvent in which the molecule is most soluble. d. ethylene glycol
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. b. What can you conclude about the relative magnitudes of the lattice energy of lithium iodide and its heat of hydration?
When lithium iodide (LiI) is dissolved in water, the solution becomes hotter. d. Why does the solution form? What drives the process?