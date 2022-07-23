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Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 71d
Chapter 18, Problem 71d

Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each question.
d. At what volume of added base is the pH calculated by working an equilibrium problem based on the concentration and Kb of the conjugate base?

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1
Identify the equivalence point on the titration curve, where the amount of acid equals the amount of base added.
Recognize that at the equivalence point, the weak acid has been completely converted to its conjugate base.
Understand that beyond the equivalence point, the solution consists of the conjugate base and any excess strong base.
Determine that the pH is calculated using the concentration of the conjugate base and its K_b value, which occurs at the equivalence point.
Calculate the concentration of the conjugate base at the equivalence point using the initial concentration of the weak acid and the volume of the base added.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Weak Acid and Strong Base Titration

In a titration involving a weak monoprotic acid and a strong base, the weak acid partially dissociates in solution, leading to a gradual increase in pH as the base is added. The equivalence point occurs when the amount of base added neutralizes the acid, resulting in a solution primarily of the conjugate base. Understanding this process is crucial for determining the pH at various points during the titration.
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Strong Acid-Strong Base Titration

Equilibrium and Kb

The equilibrium constant for the base, Kb, is a measure of the strength of the conjugate base formed from the weak acid. When calculating pH at a specific volume of added base, one must consider the equilibrium established between the conjugate base and water, which involves the dissociation of the base and the concentrations of the species in solution. This concept is essential for accurately determining pH in the context of titration.
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Characteristics of Ka and Kb

Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation

The Henderson-Hasselbalch equation relates the pH of a solution to the pKa of the weak acid and the ratio of the concentrations of the conjugate base to the weak acid. This equation is particularly useful in titration scenarios, especially after the equivalence point, where the pH can be calculated based on the concentration of the conjugate base and its Kb. It provides a straightforward method for estimating pH in buffer solutions formed during the titration.
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Henderson-Hasselbalch Equation
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak monoprotic acid with a strong base and answer each question.

c. At what volume of added base does pH = pKa?

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Textbook Question

Consider the titration of a 35.0-mL sample of 0.175 M HBr with 0.200 M KOH. Determine each quantity. a. the initial pH

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Textbook Question

Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question.

c. At what volume of added acid does pH = 14 - pKb?

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Textbook Question

Consider the curve shown here for the titration of a weak base with a strong acid and answer each question.

d. At what volume of added acid is the pH calculated by working an equilibrium problem based on the concentration and Ka of the conjugate acid?

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Textbook Question

Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. d. Sketch each titration curve.

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Textbook Question

The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of bases, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong acid.

(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong base and which one to the weak base?

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