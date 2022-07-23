Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. b. Is the pH at the equivalence point for each titration acidic, basic, or neutral?
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Key Concepts
Titration and Equivalence Point
Acid-Base Properties of Salts
pH Scale and Measurement
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. a. What is the volume of added acid at the equivalence point for each titration?
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. d. Sketch each titration curve.
Two 25.0-mL samples, one 0.100 M HCl and the other 0.100 M HF, are titrated with 0.200 M KOH.
d. Sketch each titration curve.
Two 20.0-mL samples, one 0.200 M KOH and the other 0.200 M CH3NH2, are titrated with 0.100 M HI. c. Which titration curve has the lower initial pH?
The graphs labeled (a) and (b) show the titration curves for two equal-volume samples of bases, one weak and one strong. Both titrations were carried out with the same concentration of strong acid.
(ii) Which graph corresponds to the titration of the strong base and which one to the weak base?