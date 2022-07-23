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Ch.18 - Aqueous Ionic Equilibrium
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.18 - Aqueous Ionic EquilibriumProblem 56d
Chapter 18, Problem 56d

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. d. 150.0 mL of 0.15 M HCl; 135.0 mL of 0.25 M NaOH

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Identify the components needed for a buffer solution: a weak acid and its conjugate base, or a weak base and its conjugate acid.
Recognize that HCl is a strong acid and NaOH is a strong base, neither of which are suitable for forming a buffer directly.
Calculate the moles of HCl: \( \text{moles of HCl} = 0.15 \, \text{M} \times 0.150 \, \text{L} \).
Calculate the moles of NaOH: \( \text{moles of NaOH} = 0.25 \, \text{M} \times 0.135 \, \text{L} \).
Determine if there is an excess of either HCl or NaOH after the reaction, as a buffer requires a weak acid/base and its conjugate pair, not excess strong acid or base.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Buffer Solutions

A buffer solution is a system that resists changes in pH upon the addition of small amounts of acid or base. It typically consists of a weak acid and its conjugate base or a weak base and its conjugate acid. Buffers are crucial in maintaining stable pH levels in various chemical and biological processes.
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Strong Acids and Bases

Strong acids, like HCl, completely dissociate in water, releasing all their hydrogen ions (H+), while strong bases, like NaOH, completely dissociate to release hydroxide ions (OH-). The complete dissociation of these substances means they do not contribute to the buffering capacity, as they do not exist in equilibrium with their conjugate forms.
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Neutralization Reaction

A neutralization reaction occurs when an acid reacts with a base to produce water and a salt. In this case, HCl and NaOH will react to form water and sodium chloride (NaCl). The resulting solution's pH will depend on the relative amounts of acid and base, and if they are present in stoichiometric amounts, the solution will be neutral, not a buffer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. b.155.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3 ; 155.0 mL of 0.10 M HCl

Textbook Question

The fluids within cells are buffered by H2PO4- and HPO42- . b. Could a buffer system employing H3PO4 as the weak acid and H2PO4- as the weak base be used as a buffer system within cells? Explain.

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Textbook Question

Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).

c. Given the volume from part (b), what mass of NaOH can be neutralized before the pH rises above 7.8?

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Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. c. 225.0 mL of 0.10 M NH3 ; 250.0 mL of 0.15 M NH4Cl

Textbook Question

Determine whether or not the mixing of each pair of solutions results in a buffer. a. 155.0 mL of 0.15 M NH3 ; 175.0 mL of 0.17 M HCl

Textbook Question

Blood is buffered by carbonic acid and the bicarbonate ion. Normal blood plasma is 0.024 M in HCO3- and 0.0012 M H2CO3 (pKa1 for H2CO3 at body temperature is 6.1).

a. What is the pH of blood plasma?

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