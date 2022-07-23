Which metal could you use to reduce Zn2+ ions but not Al3+ ions?
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HNO3. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Ag
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Key Concepts
Redox Reactions
Metal Reactivity
Balanced Chemical Equations
Calculate E°cell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. O2(g) + 2 H2O(l) + 4 Ag(s) → 4 OH–(aq) + 4 Ag+(aq) b. Br2(l) + 2 I–(aq) → 2 Br–(aq) + I2(s)
Which metal can be oxidized with an Mn2+ solution but not with an Mg2+ solution?
Determine whether or not each metal dissolves in 1 M HCl. For those metals that do dissolve, write a balanced redox reaction showing what happens when the metal dissolves. a. Cu
Calculate E°cell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. b. MnO2(aq) + 4 H+(aq) + Zn(s) → Mn2+(aq) + 2H2O(l) + Zn2+(aq) c. Cl2(g) + 2 F–(aq) → F2(g) + 2 Cl–(aq)
Calculate E°cell for each balanced redox reaction and determine if the reaction is spontaneous as written. a. 2 Cu(s) + Mn2+(aq) → 2 Cu+(aq) + Mn(s)