Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Tro 6th Edition Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements Problem 44
Chapter 2, Problem 44

Which statements are inconsistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. Since electrons are smaller than protons, and since a hydrogen atom contains only one proton and one electron, it must follow that the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly due to the proton. b. A nitrogen atom has 7 protons in its nucleus and 7 electrons outside of its nucleus. c. A phosphorus atom has 15 protons in its nucleus and 150 electrons outside of its nucleus. d. The majority of the mass of a fluorine atom is due to its 9 electrons.

hey everyone in this example, we need to determine which statements are inconsistent with Rutherford's atomic theory. So looking at statement A it says an oxygen atom has eight protons in its nucleus. So there should be eight electrons outside its nucleus. And what we would say is that a we can rule out as a correct choice because it is consistent with the atomic theory from Rutherford. And that is due to the fact that we can recall that the number of protons definitely will equal the number of electrons in an atom. Moving on to statement B, It says most of the mass of a chlorine atom is due to its electrons. We're going to also recall that the mass of an electron is found from our mass of our protons. Or sorry, our number of protons plus our number of neutrons inside the nucleus. And so we would go ahead and stay say that B is a correct choice because it's inconsistent with Rutherford's atomic theory. Moving on to statement see, it says that since protons are larger than electrons and a hydrogen atom only contains one proton and one electron the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly because of its proton. And for this statement, we would recall that the volume of an atom is mostly empty space. And so we can go ahead and choose choice. See as a correct state or sorry, as an inconsistent statement. According to Rutherford's atomic theory. So it's a correct choice for this example. And We have statement D to analyze now which states that a sulfur atom has 16 protons in its nucleus and 25 electrons outside of its nucleus. And so we want to recall that the number of protons should equal the number of electrons in an atom, according to the atomic theory of Rutherford. And so because in this statement they're not equal 16 does not equal 25. And so therefore this is an inconsistent statement according to the Rutherford Atomic Theory. And so this would be a correct choice to pick for this example. So the only consistent statement was statement A however, are correct choices as far as inconsistent statements in regards to the rutherford atomic theory, R B, C and D. To complete this example. So I hope that everything we reviewed was clear. If you have any questions, please leave them down below. And I will see everyone in the next practice video.
