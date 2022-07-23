Chapter 2, Problem 50

Which statements about subatomic particles are false? a. Protons and electrons have charges of the same magnitude but opposite sign. b. Protons have about the same mass as neutrons. c. Some atoms don't have any protons. d. Protons and neutrons have charges of the same magnitude but opposite signs.

