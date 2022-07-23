Chapter 2, Problem 42

Which statements are inconsistent with Dalton's atomic theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. All carbon atoms are identical. b. An oxygen atom combines with 1.5 hydrogen atoms to form a water molecule. c. Two oxygen atoms combine with a carbon atom to form a carbon dioxide molecule. d. The formation of a compound often involves the destruction of one or more atoms.

