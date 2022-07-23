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Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 47b
Chapter 2, Problem 47b

On a dry day, your body can accumulate static charge from walking across a carpet or from brushing your hair. If your body develops a charge of -22 mC (microcoulombs), what is their collective mass?

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1
Understand that the problem involves finding the mass of electrons corresponding to a given charge.
Recall that the charge of a single electron is approximately \(-1.602 \times 10^{-19}\) coulombs.
Calculate the number of electrons by dividing the total charge by the charge of a single electron: \(\text{Number of electrons} = \frac{-22 \times 10^{-6} \text{ C}}{-1.602 \times 10^{-19} \text{ C/electron}}\).
Use the mass of a single electron, which is approximately \(9.109 \times 10^{-31}\) kg, to find the total mass: \(\text{Mass} = \text{Number of electrons} \times 9.109 \times 10^{-31} \text{ kg/electron}\).
Perform the calculations to find the collective mass of the electrons.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Coulomb's Law

Coulomb's Law describes the electrostatic force between charged objects. It states that the force is directly proportional to the product of the charges and inversely proportional to the square of the distance between them. This principle is fundamental in understanding how static charges interact and can help explain the accumulation of charge on the body.
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Coulomb's Law Concept 2

Charge and Mass Relationship

In physics, the relationship between charge and mass is often explored through the concept of charge-to-mass ratio. While charge itself does not have mass, the energy associated with charged particles can be related to mass through Einstein's equation, E=mc². This relationship is crucial for calculating the effective mass of a system based on its charge.
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Formal Charge

Microcoulombs to Mass Conversion

To find the mass associated with a given charge, one can use the concept of energy stored in an electric field. The energy (E) can be related to charge (Q) and voltage (V) through the equation E = QV. By knowing the voltage and using the relationship between energy and mass, one can convert the charge in microcoulombs to an equivalent mass, which is essential for solving the problem.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

How many electrons are necessary to produce a charge of -11.0 C? What is the mass of this many electrons?

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Textbook Question

Which statements about subatomic particles are true? a. If an atom has an equal number of protons and electrons, it will be charge-neutral. b. Electrons are attracted to protons. c. Electrons are much lighter than neutrons. d. Protons have twice the mass of neutrons.

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Textbook Question

Which statements are inconsistent with Rutherford's nuclear theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. Since electrons are smaller than protons, and since a hydrogen atom contains only one proton and one electron, it must follow that the volume of a hydrogen atom is mostly due to the proton. b. A nitrogen atom has 7 protons in its nucleus and 7 electrons outside of its nucleus. c. A phosphorus atom has 15 protons in its nucleus and 150 electrons outside of its nucleus. d. The majority of the mass of a fluorine atom is due to its 9 electrons.

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Textbook Question

On a dry day, your body can accumulate static charge from walking across a carpet or from brushing your hair. If your body develops a charge of -22 µC (microcoulombs), how many excess electrons has it acquired?

Textbook Question

Which statements are inconsistent with Dalton's atomic theory as it was originally stated? Why? a. All carbon atoms are identical. b. An oxygen atom combines with 1.5 hydrogen atoms to form a water molecule. c. Two oxygen atoms combine with a carbon atom to form a carbon dioxide molecule. d. The formation of a compound often involves the destruction of one or more atoms.

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Textbook Question

Which statements about subatomic particles are false? a. Protons and electrons have charges of the same magnitude but opposite sign. b. Protons have about the same mass as neutrons. c. Some atoms don't have any protons. d. Protons and neutrons have charges of the same magnitude but opposite signs.

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