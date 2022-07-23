Chapter 2, Problem 46

Imagine a unit of charge called the zorg. A chemist performs the oil drop experiment and measures the charge of each drop in zorgs. Based on the results shown here, what is the charge of the electron in zorgs (z)? How many electrons are in each drop? Drop # Charge A -4.8 * 10 - 9 z B -9.6 * 10 - 9 z C -6.4 * 10 - 9 z D -12.8 * 10 - 9 z

