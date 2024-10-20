Problem 99a
Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. a. 1.1 * 1023 gold atoms
Problem 99c
Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. c. 1.8 * 1023 lead atoms
Problem 99d
Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. d. 7.9 * 1021 uranium atoms
Problem 100
Calculate the mass, in kg, of each sample. a. 7.55 * 1026 cadmium atoms b. 8.15 * 1027 nickel atoms c. 1.22 * 1027 manganese atoms d. 5.48 * 1029 lithium atoms
Problem 101
How many carbon atoms are there in a diamond (pure carbon) with a mass of 83 mg?
Problem 102
How many helium atoms are there in a helium blimp containing 587 kg of helium?
Problem 103
Calculate the average mass, in grams, of one platinum atom.
Problem 104
Using scanning tunneling microscopy, scientists at IBM wrote the initials of their company with 35 individual xenon atoms (as shown below). Calculate the total mass of these letters in grams.
Problem 105
A 7.83 g sample of HCN contains 0.290 g of H and 4.06 g of N. Find the mass of carbon in a sample of HCN with a mass of 3.37 g.
Problem 106
The ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO2 is 1.0:1.0. a. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in SO3. b. Find the ratio of sulfur to oxygen by mass in S2O.
Problem 107
The ratio of oxygen to carbon by mass in carbon monoxide is 1.33:1.00. Find the formula of an oxide of carbon in which the ratio by mass of oxygen to carbon is 2.00:1.00.
Problem 108
The ratio of the mass of a nitrogen atom to the mass of an atom of 12C is 7:6, and the ratio of the mass of nitrogen to oxygen in N2O is 7:4. Find the mass of 1 mol of oxygen atoms.
Problem 109
An a particle, 4He2 + , has a mass of 4.00151 amu. Find the value of its charge-to-mass ratio in C/kg.
Problem 110
Naturally occurring iodine has an atomic mass of 126.9045 amu. A 12.3849 g sample of iodine is accidentally contaminated with an additional 1.00070 g of 129I, a synthetic radioisotope of iodine used in the treatment of certain diseases of the thyroid gland. The mass of 129I is 128.9050 amu. Find the apparent 'atomic mass' of the contaminated iodine.
Problem 111
Use the mass spectrum of lead to estimate the atomic mass of lead. Estimate the mass and percent intensity values from the graph to three significant figures.
Problem 112
Use the mass spectrum of mercury to estimate the atomic mass of mercury. Estimate the masses and percent intensity values from the graph to three significant figures.
Problem 113
Nuclei with the same number of neutrons but different mass numbers are called isotones. Write the symbols of four isotones of 236Th.
Problem 116
Neutron stars are composed of solid nuclear matter, primarily neutrons. Assume the radius of a neutron is approximately 1.0 * 10-13 cm. Calculate the density of a neutron. [Hint: For a sphere V = (4/3)π3.] Assuming that a neutron star has the same density as a neutron, calculate the mass (in kg) of a small piece of a neutron star the size of a spherical pebble with a radius of 0.10 mm.
Problem 117a
Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). Calculate the volume of the nucleus and the volume of the atom.
Problem 117b
Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). What percentage of the carbon atom's volume is occupied by the nucleus? (Assume two significant figures.)
Problem 118
A penny has a thickness of approximately 1.0 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of pennies one on top of the other on Earth's surface, how far would the stack extend (in km)? [For comparison, the sun is about 150 million km from Earth and the nearest star (Proxima Centauri) is about 40 trillion km from Earth.]
Problem 119
Consider the stack of pennies in the previous problem. How much money (in dollars) would this represent? If this money were equally distributed among the world's population of 7.0 billion people, how much would each person receive? Would each person be a millionaire? A billionaire? A trillionaire?
Problem 120
The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0 * 103 kg. Find the number of automobiles whose total mass is the same as 1.0 mol of blueberries.
Problem 122
A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.
Problem 123
A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4>3)pr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]
Problem 125
What is the edge length (in cm) of a titanium cube that contains 2.55 * 1024 titanium atoms? The density of titanium is 4.50 g/cm3.
Problem 126
Boron has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of boron-10 is 10.01294 amu and the mass of boron-11 is 11.00931 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
Problem 127
Lithium has only two naturally occurring isotopes. The mass of lithium-6 is 6.01512 amu and the mass of lithium-7 is 7.01601 amu. Calculate the relative abundances of the two isotopes.
Problem 128
Common brass is a copper and zinc alloy containing 37.0% zinc by mass and having a density of 8.48 g/cm3. A fitting composed of common brass has a total volume of 112.5 cm3. How many atoms (copper and zinc) does the fitting contain?
Problem 129
A 67.2 g sample of a gold and palladium alloy contains 2.49 * 1023 atoms. What is the composition (by mass) of the alloy?
