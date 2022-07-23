Chapter 2, Problem 108

The ratio of the mass of a nitrogen atom to the mass of an atom of 12C is 7:6, and the ratio of the mass of nitrogen to oxygen in N2O is 7:4. Find the mass of 1 mol of oxygen atoms.

