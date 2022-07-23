Chapter 2, Problem 110

Naturally occurring iodine has an atomic mass of 126.9045 amu. A 12.3849 g sample of iodine is accidentally contaminated with an additional 1.00070 g of 129I, a synthetic radioisotope of iodine used in the treatment of certain diseases of the thyroid gland. The mass of 129I is 128.9050 amu. Find the apparent 'atomic mass' of the contaminated iodine.

