Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.2 - Atoms & ElementsProblem 119
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 2, Problem 119

Consider the stack of pennies in the previous problem. How much money (in dollars) would this represent? If this money were equally distributed among the world's population of 7.0 billion people, how much would each person receive? Would each person be a millionaire? A billionaire? A trillionaire?

Verified Solution
Video duration:
3m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hi everyone here we have a question telling us, nickel coins have a thickness of 0.767 inches. And our question is, what is the amount in dollars of a 7.89 times 10 to the 23rd yard pile of nickel coins? If this amount was even given to 3.2 trillion people, what is the amount each person will get? Will each person be a millionaire billionaire or trillionaire? So we have seven 0.89 times 10 To the 23rd yards. And we're going to multiply that by Over one yard because there are 36" in one yard. And we're going to multiply that by one nickel over 0.0767". And we're going to multiply that by $ over 20 nickels And that equals 1. times 10 To the $25. Now, one point 8516 times 10 to the $25. We want to divide that into our 3.2 trillion people. So divided by 3. Times 10 to the 12 people Equals 5.78 times to the $12 per person, which would make them trillion airs. So our answers are 1.8516 times 10 to the $25, times $10-12 per person and trillionaire. Thank you for watching. Bye
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). Calculate the volume of the nucleus and the volume of the atom.

1537
views
Textbook Question

Carbon-12 contains six protons and six neutrons. The radius of the nucleus is approximately 2.7 fm (femtometers) and the radius of the atom is approximately 70 pm (picometers). What percentage of the carbon atom's volume is occupied by the nucleus? (Assume two significant figures.)

1549
views
2
rank
Textbook Question

A penny has a thickness of approximately 1.0 mm. If you stacked Avogadro's number of pennies one on top of the other on Earth's surface, how far would the stack extend (in km)? [For comparison, the sun is about 150 million km from Earth and the nearest star (Proxima Centauri) is about 40 trillion km from Earth.]

1498
views
Textbook Question

The mass of an average blueberry is 0.75 g and the mass of an automobile is 2.0 * 103 kg. Find the number of automobiles whose total mass is the same as 1.0 mol of blueberries.

2038
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

A pure titanium cube has an edge length of 2.78 in. How many titanium atoms does it contain? Titanium has a density of 4.50 g/cm3.

2759
views
Textbook Question

A pure copper sphere has a radius of 0.935 in. How many copper atoms does it contain? [The volume of a sphere is (4>3)pr3 and the density of copper is 8.96 g/cm3.]

1528
views