Ch.2 - Atoms & Elements
Chapter 2, Problem 97
Calculate the number of atoms in each sample. a. 5.18 g P
What is the mass, in grams, of each elemental sample? c. 1.75×10-3 mol Hg
How many silver atoms are there in 9.55 g of silver?
What is the mass of 4.51×1022 Pb atoms?
Calculate the number of atoms in each sample. a. 14.955 g Cr
Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. a. 1.1 * 1023 gold atoms
Calculate the mass, in grams, of each sample. c. 1.8 * 1023 lead atoms
