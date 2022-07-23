Chapter 2, Problem 100

Calculate the mass, in kg, of each sample. a. 7.55 * 1026 cadmium atoms b. 8.15 * 1027 nickel atoms c. 1.22 * 1027 manganese atoms d. 5.48 * 1029 lithium atoms

