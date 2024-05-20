Skip to main content
Ch.22 - Organic Chemistry
Chapter 22, Problem 85a

Name each ether. a.

Hello everyone. Today we have the following problem. What is the name of the ether? So before we begin note that in general chemistry, the Organic Chemistry chapter is introductory and therefore, when naming ethers, we will simply just use their common names. Now, eats are composed of oxygen atoms or an oxygen atom that is bound to two different alky groups. So if we look to the left here, we can note that we have this fo kill group and we can make note that it is composed of four carbons. So this is beetle and then the alco group to the right is composed of three carbons. So we will name it proble. No, we write the whole name with spaces in alphabetical order. So this name will be beetle, followed by purple. And then lastly, we end the name with either. And so with that, we have solved the problem overall, I hope this helped. And until next time.
