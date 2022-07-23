Chapter 4, Problem 21a

Write the balanced chemical equation for each reaction. a. Solid lead(II) sulfide reacts with aqueous hydrobromic acid to form solid lead(II) bromide and dihydrogen monosulfide gas.

