A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 85.63% C and 14.37% H by mass. The mass of 258 mL of the gas, measured at STP, was 0.646 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?
A 2.85-g sample of an unknown chlorofluorocarbon decomposes and produces 564 mL of chlorine gas at a pressure of 752 mmHg and a temperature of 298 K. What is the percent chlorine (by mass) in the unknown chlorofluorocarbon?
The mass of an evacuated 255 mL flask is 143.187 g. The mass of the flask filled with 267 torr of an unknown gas at 25 °C is 143.289 g. Calculate the molar mass of the unknown gas.
A gaseous hydrogen- and carbon-containing compound is decomposed and found to contain 82.66% carbon and 17.34% hydrogen by mass. The mass of 158 mL of the gas, measured at 556 mmHg and 25 °C, was 0.275 g. What is the molecular formula of the compound?
Consider the reaction: 2 Ag2O(s)¡4 Ag(s) + O2( g) If this reaction produces 15.8 g of Ag(s), what total volume of gas can be collected over water at a temperature of 25 °C and a total pressure of 752 mmHg?
Consider the reaction: 2 SO2( g) + O2( g)¡2 SO3( g) a. If 285.5 mL of SO2 reacts with 158.9 mL of O2 (both measured at 315 K and 50.0 mmHg), what is the limiting reactant and the theoretical yield of SO3?
Ammonium carbonate decomposes upon heating according to the balanced equation: (NH4)2CO3(s)¡ 2 NH3( g) + CO2( g) + H2O( g) Calculate the total volume of gas produced at 22 °C and 1.02 atm by the complete decomposition of 11.83 g of ammonium carbonate.