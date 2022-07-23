Chapter 5, Problem 29b

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol

Verified step by step guidance 1 insert step 1> Identify the relationship between molarity, moles, and volume. The formula to use is: \( M = \frac{n}{V} \), where \( M \) is the molarity, \( n \) is the number of moles, and \( V \) is the volume in liters. insert step 2> Rearrange the formula to solve for volume \( V \): \( V = \frac{n}{M} \). View full solution insert step 3> Substitute the given values into the equation. Here, \( n = 1.22 \text{ mol} \) and \( M = 0.200 \text{ M} \). insert step 4> Calculate the volume \( V \) using the rearranged formula. insert step 5> Convert the volume from liters to milliliters if needed, using the conversion factor: 1 L = 1000 mL.

