Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous SolutionsProblem 27b
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 5, Problem 27b

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? b. 1.8 L of a 0.85 M KCl solution

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hello everyone in this country where asked how many moles of sodium chloride art and 46 million liters of a 0.5 molar solution of sodium chloride polarity? Is he going to malls over leaders? We're giving them a clarity in the volume so we can rearrange the equation of software moles. We're going to get malls. You go to maturity times leaders. We need to first convert the volume. Two leaders. We have 46 male leaders. We have 1000 mL in one liter And this will give us 0.046 leaders. Now we complete the values into our equation to find moles. We're gonna have moles Equals the modularity, which is 0.5 polar Times leaders which is going to be 0.046 leaders. And this will give us 0.023 most. Which is going to be a thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful.
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the molarity of Br- in each solution? b. 0.150 M CaBr2

Textbook Question

What is the molarity of Br- in each solution? 0.200 m AlBr3

Textbook Question

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? a. 0.556 L of a 2.3 M KCl solution

2607
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

How many moles of KCl are contained in each solution? c. 114 mL of a 1.85 M KCl solution

496
views
Textbook Question

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? a. 0.45 mol ethanol

1490
views
Textbook Question

What volume of 0.200 M ethanol solution contains each amount in moles of ethanol? b. 1.22 mol ethanol

496
views