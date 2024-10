Chapter 5, Problem 42

Consider the reaction: Li 2 S(aq) + Co(NO 3 ) 2 (aq) → 2 LiNO 3 (aq) + CoS(s) What volume of 0.150 M Li 2 S solution is required to completely react with 225 mL of 0.175 M Co(NO 3 ) 2 ?