Chapter 5, Problem 46

A 55.0-mL sample of a 0.102 M potassium sulfate solution is mixed with 35.0 mL of a 0.114 M lead(II) acetate solution and this precipitation reaction occurs: K 2 SO 4 (aq) + Pb(C 2 H 3 O 2 ) 2 (aq) → 2 KC 2 H 3 O 2 (aq) + PbSO 4 (s) The solid PbSO 4 is collected, dried, and found to have a mass of 1.01 g. Determine the limiting reactant, theoretical yield, percent yield.

