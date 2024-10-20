Problem 51c
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. CrBr2(aq) + Na2CO3(aq) →
Problem 52a
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. NaNO3(aq) + KCl(aq) →
Problem 52d
Complete and balance each equation. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' d. NH4Cl(aq) + AgNO3(aq) →
Problem 53a
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. potassium carbonate and lead(II) nitrate
Problem 53c
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' c. copper(II) nitrate and magnesium sulfide
Problem 54
Write a molecular equation for the precipitation reaction that occurs (if any) when each pair of aqueous solutions is mixed. If no reaction occurs, write 'NO REACTION.' a. sodium chloride and lead(II) acetate b. potassium sulfate and strontium iodide c. cesium chloride and calcium sulfide d. chromium(III) nitrate and sodium phosphate
Problem 55b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. CaS(aq) + CuCl2(aq) → CuS(s) + CaCl2(aq)
Problem 55c
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. c. NaOH(aq) + HC2H3O2(aq) → H2O(l ) + NaC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 55d
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. Na3PO4(aq) + NiCl2(aq) → Ni3(PO4)2(s) + NaCl(aq)
Problem 56a
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. a. K2SO4(aq) + CaI2(aq) → CaSO4(s) + KI(aq)
Problem 56b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. b. NH4Cl(aq) + NaOH(aq) → H2O(l) + NH3(g) + NaCl(aq)
Problem 56d
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each reaction. d. HC2H3O2(aq) + K2CO3(aq)¡ H2O(l ) + CO2( g) + KC2H3O2(aq)
Problem 57
Mercury(I) ions (Hg22+) can be removed from solution by precipitation with Cl- Suppose that a solution contains aqueous Hg2(NO3)2. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous Hg2(NO3)2 with aqueous sodium chloride to form solid Hg2Cl2 and aqueous sodium nitrate.
Problem 58
Lead(II) ions can be removed from solution by precipitation with sulfate ions. Suppose that a solution contains lead(II) nitrate. Write complete ionic and net ionic equations for the reaction of aqueous lead(II) nitrate with aqueous potassium sulfate to form solid lead(II) sulfate and aqueous potassium nitrate.
Problem 59
Write balanced molecular and net ionic equations for the reaction between hydrochloric acid and rubidium hydroxide.
Problem 62
Complete and balance each acid–base equation. b. HC2H3O2(aq) + Ca(OH)2(aq)¡
Problem 64b
Write balanced complete ionic and net ionic equations for each acid–base reaction. b. HCHO2(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 65
A 15.00-mL sample of an unknown HClO4 solution requires titration with 17.03 mL of 0.1000 M NaOH to reach the equivalence point. What is the concentration of the unknown HClO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is HClO4(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + NaClO4(aq)
Problem 66
A 25.00-mL sample of an unknown H3PO4 solution is titrated with a 0.150 M NaOH solution. The equivalence point is reached when 22.97 mL of NaOH solution is added. What is the concentration of the unknown H3PO4 solution? The neutralization reaction is H3PO4(aq) + 3 NaOH(aq) → 3 H2O(l) + Na3PO4(aq)
Problem 67
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. b. NH4I(aq) + NaOH(aq)¡
Problem 67c
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. c. HBr(aq) + Na2S(aq)¡
Problem 68a
Complete and balance each gas-evolution equation. a. HNO3(aq) + Na2SO3(aq)¡
Problem 69
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Ag, Ca2+, BaO, H2S, NO3-, CrO42-
Problem 70
Assign oxidation states to each atom in each element, ion, or compound. Cl2, Fe3+, CuCl2, CH4, Cr2O720, HSO4-
Problem 71a
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? a. CrO
Problem 71b
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? b. CrO3
Problem 71c
What is the oxidation state of Cr in each compound? c. Cr2O3
Problem 72
What is the oxidation state of Cl in each ion? a. ClO- b. ClO2- c. ClO3- d. ClO4-
Problem 73a
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. a. 4 Li(s) + O2( g)¡2 Li2O(s) b. Mg(s) + Fe2 + (aq)¡Mg2 + (aq) + Fe(s)
Problem 73c
Determine whether each reaction is a redox reaction. For each redox reaction, identify the oxidizing agent and the reducing agent. c. Pb(NO3)2(aq) + Na2SO4(aq)¡PbSO4(s) + 2 NaNO3(aq) d. HBr(aq) + KOH(aq)¡H2O(l ) + KBr(aq)
Ch.5 - Introduction to Solutions and Aqueous Solutions
