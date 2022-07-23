Chapter 5, Problem 39

To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO 3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO 3 solution?

Verified Solution

Video duration: 1m 1m Play a video:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.

0 Comments Was this helpful? 0 Bookmarked