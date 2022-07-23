Skip to main content
Chapter 5, Problem 39

To what volume should you dilute 50.0 mL of a 12 M stock HNO3 solution to obtain a 0.100 M HNO3 solution?

everyone to have a 25 millimeter sample 4.5 moles of hydrogen bromide. And it's gonna be diluted to a concentration of 0.125 Moeller. Were asked what is the volume of the diluted solution? And since we're diluting a solution, We need to use that dilution equation which is going to be M1 times B one. You go to Em too. Promise me to. And for M. one We have 4.5 dollar of hydrogen brahman And for view one You have 25 male leaders for Em too. Global concentration is 0.125 smaller And we're solving for B2, which is the final volume. So if we plug in these values, we're gonna have 4.5 smaller times 25 male leaders. We're gonna set it equal 0. forward thomas V two. And to solve for V two, We're gonna divide both sides by 0.125 power W. Two. It's gonna be 900 male leaders. Thanks for watching my video and I hope it was helpful
