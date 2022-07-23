Chapter 10, Problem 45
Rubidium iodide has a lattice energy of -617 kJ>mol, while potassium bromide has a lattice energy of -671 kJ>mol. Why is the lattice energy of potassium bromide more exothermic than the lattice energy of rubidium iodide?
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. d. RbF
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Mg and S b. Sr and Br c. K and Se d. Al and S
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and P b. Ba and S c. Sr and Se d. Rb and I
The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ>mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ>mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.
Arrange these compounds in order of increasing magnitude of lattice energy: CaO, NaBr, CsI, BaS.
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB, Chapter 9 and this chapter to calculate the lattice energy of LiBr. (ΔHsub for lithium is 138 kJ>mol.)