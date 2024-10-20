Problem 67a
Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each molecule or ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. SeO2
Problem 68
Write a Lewis structure that obeys the octet rule for each ion. Include resonance structures if necessary and assign formal charges to each atom. a. ClO3- b. ClO4- c. NO3- d. NH4+
Problem 70
Use formal charges to identify the better Lewis structure.
Problem 71
How important is the resonance structure shown here to the overall structure of carbon dioxide? Explain.
Problem 73
In N2O, nitrogen is the central atom and the oxygen atom is terminal. In OF2, however, oxygen is the central atom. Use formal charges to explain why.
Problem 75
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for the acetate ion (CH3COO- ). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
Problem 76
Draw the Lewis structure (including resonance structures) for methyl azide (CH3N3). For each resonance structure, assign formal charges to all atoms that have formal charge.
Problem 77
What are the formal charges of the atoms shown in red?
Problem 78
What are the formal charges of the atoms shown in red?
Problem 79
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule (octet rule not followed). b. NO2
Problem 80
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule (octet rule not followed). a. BBr3 b. NO c. ClO2
Problem 83
Write Lewis structures for each molecule or ion. Use expanded octets as necessary. a. PF5
Problem 84
Write Lewis structures for each molecule or ion. Use expanded octets as necessary. b. AsF6-
Problem 85a
Order these compounds in order of increasing carbon–carbon bond strength: HCCH, H2CCH2, H3CCH3.
Problem 85b
Order these compounds in order of decreasing carbon–carbon bond length: HCCH, H2CCH2, H3CCH3.
Problem 86
Which of the two compounds, H2NNH2 and HNNH, has the strongest nitrogen-nitrogen bond, and which has the shorter nitrogen-nitrogen bond.
Problem 87
Hydrogenation reactions are used to add hydrogen across double bonds in hydrocarbons and other organic compounds. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the hydrogenation reaction. H2C'CH2( g) + H2( g)¡H3C¬CH3( g)
Problem 88
Ethanol is a possible fuel. Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the combustion of ethanol. CH3CH2OH( g) + 3 O2( g)¡2 CO2( g) + 3 H2O( g)
Problem 89
Ethane burns in air to form carbon dixode and water vapor.
2 H3C¬CH3( g) + 7 O2( g)¡4 CO2( g) + 6 H2O( g)
Use average bond energies to calculate ΔHrxn for the reaction.
Problem 90
In the Chemistry and the Environment box on free radicals in this chapter, we discussed the importance of the hydroxyl radical in reacting with and eliminating many atmospheric pollutants. However, the hydroxyl radical does not clean up everything. For example, chlorofluorocarbons—which destroy stratospheric ozone—are not attacked by the hydroxyl radical. Consider the hypothetical reaction by which the hydroxyl radical might react with a chlorofluorocarbon: OH( g) + CF2Cl2( g)¡HOF( g) + CFCl2( g) Use bond energies to explain why this reaction is improbable. (The C¬F bond energy is 552 kJ>mol.)
Problem 92
Write an appropriate Lewis structure for each compound. Make certain to distinguish between ionic and molecular compounds. b. ClF5
Problem 93a
Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. a. BaCO3
Problem 93c
Each compound contains both ionic and covalent bonds. Write ionic Lewis structures for each, including the covalent structure for the ion in brackets. Write resonance structures if necessary. c. KNO3
Problem 96
Amino acids are the building blocks of proteins. The simplest amino acid is glycine (H2NCH2COOH). Draw a Lewis structure for glycine. (Hint: The central atoms in the skeletal structure are nitrogen and the two carbon atoms. Each oxygen atom is bonded directly to the right-most carbon atom.)
Problem 97
Formic acid is responsible for the sting of ant bites. By mass, formic acid is 26.10% C, 4.38% H, and 69.52% O. The molar mass of formic acid is 46.02 g/mol. Determine the molecular formula of formic acid and draw its Lewis structure.
Problem 98
Diazomethane is a highly poisonous, explosive compound because it readily evolves N2. Diazomethane has the following composition by mass: 28.57% C; 4.80% H; and 66.64% N. The molar mass of diazomethane is 42.04 g/mol. Find the molecular formula of diazomethane, draw its Lewis structure, and assign formal charges to each atom. Why is diazomethane not very stable? Explain.
Problem 99
The reaction of Fe2O3(s) with Al(s) to form Al2O3(s) and Fe(s) is called the thermite reaction and is highly exothermic. What role does lattice energy play in the exothermicity of the reaction?
Problem 100
NaCl has a lattice energy of -787 kJ>mol. Consider a hypothetical salt XY. X3 + has the same radius of Na+ and Y3 - has the same radius as Cl - . Estimate the lattice energy of XY.
Problem 104b
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. b. CH3OCH3
Problem 104c
Draw the Lewis structure for each organic compound from its condensed structural formula. c. CH3COCH3
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Back