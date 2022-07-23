Textbook Question
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. c. CaI2
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Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. c. CaI2
The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ/mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ/mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. b. Li2S
Arrange these compounds in order of increasing magnitude of lattice energy: CaO, NaBr, CsI, BaS.
Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. a. SrO d. RbF