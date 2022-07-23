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Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Tro - Chemistry: A Molecular Approach 6th Edition
Tro6th EditionChemistry: A Molecular ApproachISBN: 9780137832217Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 42
Chapter 10, Problem 42

Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and P b. Ba and S c. Sr and Se d. Rb and I

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1
Step 1: Identify the valence electrons for each element.
Step 2: Determine the charge each element will have when it forms an ion.
Step 3: Use the charges to determine the ratio of ions needed to balance the overall charge to zero.
Step 4: Write the chemical formula using the determined ratio of ions.
Step 5: Verify the formula by ensuring the total positive and negative charges cancel out.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Lewis Symbols

Lewis symbols represent the valence electrons of an atom as dots around the element's symbol. This visual representation helps in understanding how atoms bond with each other by either sharing or transferring electrons. For example, the Lewis symbol for sodium (Na) shows one dot, indicating its single valence electron, which is crucial for predicting its bonding behavior.
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Ionic and Covalent Bonds

Ionic bonds form when one atom donates electrons to another, resulting in charged ions that attract each other. In contrast, covalent bonds involve the sharing of electrons between atoms. Understanding the type of bond that forms between elements, such as metals with nonmetals typically forming ionic bonds, is essential for predicting the chemical formula of the resulting compound.
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Chemical Formula Representation

A chemical formula indicates the types and numbers of atoms in a compound. It is derived from the charges of the ions formed during bonding, ensuring that the overall charge of the compound is neutral. For instance, when strontium (Sr) and phosphorus (P) bond, the resulting formula reflects the balance of their respective charges, leading to the correct stoichiometry in the compound.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. c. CaI2

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Textbook Question

The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ/mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ/mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.

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Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. b. Li2S

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Textbook Question

Arrange these compounds in order of increasing magnitude of lattice energy: CaO, NaBr, CsI, BaS.

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Textbook Question

Write the Lewis symbols for the ions in each ionic compound. a. SrO d. RbF

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