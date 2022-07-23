Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
All textbooksTro 6th EditionCh.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis ModelProblem 57d
Previous problem
Next problem

Chapter 10, Problem 57d

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH3SH (C and S central)

Verified Solution
Video duration:
1m
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Was this helpful?

Video transcript

Hey everyone, we're being asked to draw the Lewis structure of the following compound and were told that our skeletal structure will look like this. So our skeletal structure is basically telling us how our atoms are going to be connected. So based on this, we know that our carbon and our phosphorus are going to be connected And we're going to have three hydrogen connected to our carbon. And looking at our phosphorus, we also have two Hydrogen surrounding it. Now counting our valence electrons per atom are hydrogen are going to be good since they all have one valence electron for our carbon. We have 123 and four, which is good since carbon is in our group. For a. Now for phosphorus phosphorus is in our group five a. So we should get five. So phosphorus has 123. Now in order to get our five failed electrons will need to add a lone pair around our phosphorus. So I hope this made sense. And let us know if you have any questions
Previous problem
Next problem
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. d. CH4

554
views
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. SF2

745
views
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. b. SiH4

1174
views
Textbook Question

Write the Lewis structure for each molecule. a. CH2O b. C2Cl4 c. CH3NH2 d. CFCl3 (C central)

936
views
Textbook Question

Determine if a bond between each pair of atoms would be pure covalent, polar covalent, or ionic. a. Ba and O

Textbook Question

Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the Hbr bond.