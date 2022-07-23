Chapter 10, Problem 47
The lattice energy of CsF is -744 kJ>mol, whereas that of BaO is -3029 kJ>mol. Explain this large difference in lattice energy.
Video transcript
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Mg and S b. Sr and Br c. K and Se d. Al and S
Use Lewis symbols to determine the formula for the compound that forms between each pair of elements. a. Sr and P b. Ba and S c. Sr and Se d. Rb and I
Rubidium iodide has a lattice energy of -617 kJ>mol, while potassium bromide has a lattice energy of -671 kJ>mol. Why is the lattice energy of potassium bromide more exothermic than the lattice energy of rubidium iodide?
Arrange these compounds in order of increasing magnitude of lattice energy: CaO, NaBr, CsI, BaS.
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB, Chapter 9 and this chapter to calculate the lattice energy of LiBr. (ΔHsub for lithium is 138 kJ>mol.)
Use the Born–Haber cycle and data from Appendix IIB and Table 10.3 to calculate the lattice energy of MgO. (ΔHsub for magnesium is 137 kJ/mol; IE1 and IE2 for magnesium are 738 kJ/mol and 1450 kJ/mol, respectively; EA1 and EA2 for O are −141 kJ/mol and 744 kJ/mol, respectively.)