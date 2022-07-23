Ch.10 - Chemical Bonding I: The Lewis Model
Chapter 10, Problem 64b
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. b. OH-
Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the Hbr bond.
Draw the Lewis structure for ClF with an arrow representing the dipole moment.
Refer to Figure 10.10 to estimate the percent ionic character of the ClF bond.
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. c. BrO-
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. d. C2H4
Write the Lewis structure for each molecule or ion. a. H3COCH3
