Using the components in the accompanying diagram, design regulatory modules (i.e., enhancer/silencer modules) required for 'your' gene to be expressed only in differentiating (early) and differentiated (late) liver cells. Answer the three questions presented below by describing the roles that activators, enhancers, repressors, silencers, pioneer factors, insulators, chromatin remodeling complexes, and chromatin readers, writers, and erasers will play in the regulation of expression of your gene, that is, what factors will bind and be active in each case? Specify which transcription factors need to be pioneer factors.
How will expression be prevented in other cell types?
