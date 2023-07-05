Skip to main content
Pearson+ Logo
Genetics17. Mutation, Repair, and RecombinationDNA Repair
2:34 minutes
Problem 36c
Textbook Question

A geneticist searching for mutations uses the restriction endonucleases SmaI and PvuII to search for mutations that eliminate restriction sites. SmaI will not cleave DNA with CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction digestion sequence ↓ 5′−CCC GGG−3′ 3′−GGG CCC−3′ ↑ PvuII is not sensitive to CpG methylation. It cleaves DNA at the restriction sequence ↓ 5′−CAG CTG−3′ 3′−GTC GAC−5′ ↑ What common feature do SmaI and PvuII share that would be useful to a researcher searching for mutations that disrupt restriction digestion?

Verified Solution
clock
2m
Play a video:
This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
2
Was this helpful?
1:45m

Watch next

Master DNA Proofreading with a bite sized video explanation from Kylia Goodner

Start learning
01:45
DNA Proofreading
Kylia Goodner
147
1
05:44
Repair Pathways
Kylia Goodner
122
1
3
02:43
Translesion Synthesis
Kylia Goodner
88
2
03:03
Double Strand Breaks
Kylia Goodner
105
1
1
Click to get Pearson+ appDownload the Mobile app
© 1996–2023 Pearson All rights reserved.